Advyzon Investment Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 192,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,523,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163,845 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

