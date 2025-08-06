MGB Wealth Management LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 273,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 131,530 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

