Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after acquiring an additional 366,047 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,770,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

