William Blair Has Negative Forecast for WTW Q1 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $324.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $271.01 and a 12 month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

