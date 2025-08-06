FY2025 EPS Forecast for Cardinal Energy Lifted by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 0.1%

TSE CJ opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Festival acquired 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,450.25. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

