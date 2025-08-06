Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:AFN Earnings

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2027 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFN. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

TSE AFN opened at C$41.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$57.10. The firm has a market cap of C$793.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

