Wedbush Weighs in on Tenable’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tenable has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $109,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,859.60. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,991.15. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $669,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 115.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 743.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

