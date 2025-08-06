What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for HDSN Q4 Earnings?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

