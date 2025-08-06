Brokers Set Expectations for Thor Industries FY2026 Earnings

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $118.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

