What is William Blair’s Forecast for Boot Barn Q2 Earnings?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Friday, August 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $167.17 on Monday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

