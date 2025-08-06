FY2026 Earnings Forecast for KLA Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $35.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.78. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $31.59 per share.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 target price (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.59.

KLAC stock opened at $883.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $880.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $771.20.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in KLA by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

