Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$33.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

MFI opened at C$29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$19.61 and a 1 year high of C$30.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Olajumoke Fagbemi sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.33, for a total transaction of C$94,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at C$737.24. The trade was a 99.23% decrease in their position. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.