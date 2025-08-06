Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Up 153.5% in July

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,500 shares, anincreaseof153.5% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.6%

BCKIY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

