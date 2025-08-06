What is Clarus Securities’ Forecast for TSE:PIF Q1 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

PIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

PIF stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.70 and a 1 year high of C$13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.88%.

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

