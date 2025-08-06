Capital One Financial Forecasts PANW FY2026 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $169.09 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.19. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,047,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,359 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $633,068,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,674.44. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,248 shares of company stock worth $126,423,337. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

