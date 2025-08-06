FY2025 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Increased by Zacks Research

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a report released on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NYSE ALV opened at $112.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Autoliv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

