Q4 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Raised by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.