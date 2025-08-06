Q2 EPS Estimates for V.F. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on V.F. and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 61.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 481,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,495 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, EVP Abhishek Dalmia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 380,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,632.92. The trade was a 15.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $602,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 280,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

