Q1 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Issued By Sidoti Csr

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $128.50.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Federal Signal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,359 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

