FY2025 EPS Estimates for Globavend Cut by Analyst

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Globavend in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globavend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Globavend stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. Globavend has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

