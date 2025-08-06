Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $126.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.8333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LRN stock opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. Stride has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.