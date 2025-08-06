B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives $4.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTGGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.3125.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.9%

BTG stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

