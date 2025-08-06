B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Receives $4.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.3125.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth $28,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

