Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for argenex

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for argenex in a report released on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $34.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.50. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenex’s FY2029 earnings at $40.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $699.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $674.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.18. argenex has a 1-year low of $485.91 and a 1-year high of $696.21. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of argenex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of argenex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of argenex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of argenex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

