Brokerages Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) PT at $27.64

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.6429.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.84. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,266,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $32,086,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $16,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 617,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 500,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after buying an additional 360,088 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

