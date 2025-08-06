DA Davidson Has Strong Estimate for CYBR FY2025 Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $518.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.0%

CYBR opened at $405.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $240.90 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.89.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

