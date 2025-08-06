Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.68 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 456,666 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,768,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.