Atb Cap Markets Has Positive Outlook of CP FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.09 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

