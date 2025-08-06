Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quad Graphics FY2025 Earnings

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quad Graphics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quad Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Quad Graphics Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.13.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.05 million.

Quad Graphics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quad Graphics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 52,512.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 69,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 48.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 259.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 229,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

