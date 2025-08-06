ZimVie (ZIMV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect ZimVie to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $112.82 million for the quarter.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%.

ZimVie Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ZIMV opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ZimVie by 9,039.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIMV. Barclays upgraded shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

