American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $539.49 million for the quarter. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Healthcare REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $185,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

