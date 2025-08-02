IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $159.03 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.