Apex Wealth Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.85.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

