LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,540 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after purchasing an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 175,372 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $24,985,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,693.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This trade represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $522.78 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $531.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

