Pacific Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.85.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

