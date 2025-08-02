The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

