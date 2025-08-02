Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Trading Down 2.5%

Intel stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.