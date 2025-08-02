Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,824.96. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,288 shares of company stock worth $29,411,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

