Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lessened by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.