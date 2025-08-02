44,579 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Acquired by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Stantec makes up 1.6% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

STN opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.