GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,496,000 after buying an additional 355,790 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $44,540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.0%

GFL opened at $49.83 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.