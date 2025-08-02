Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,251,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,549,000 after acquiring an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3,777.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $221.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

