Forge First Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 448.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,225 shares during the period. GFL Environmental comprises approximately 7.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GFL Environmental worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 371,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

