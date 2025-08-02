Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 420 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.42 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.