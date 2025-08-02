Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 159 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.2%

AMP opened at $501.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

