Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,278.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 440,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,367,000 after acquiring an additional 408,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.1%

Caterpillar stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

