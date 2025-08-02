Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after purchasing an additional 288,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,693,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,343,000 after buying an additional 168,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

