Family Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.