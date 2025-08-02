United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,929 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $69,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

