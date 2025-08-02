Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.85.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

