Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Head to Head Contrast

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 6.20% 13.59% 5.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and TotalEnergies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $214.55 billion 0.66 $15.76 billion $5.51 10.73

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Synthesis Energy Systems and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 TotalEnergies 0 4 7 3 2.93

TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $66.45, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.31, indicating that its share price is 4,031% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

